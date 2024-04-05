IATA: Air cargo demand maintains double-digit growth in February

The air cargo industry is off to a strong start in 2024, with demand growing 11.9% in February compared to the same month last year. This is the third consecutive month of double-digit growth.

Here are some key takeaways from the IATA report for February 2024:

Demand growth is outpacing global trade growth, potentially exceeding pre-pandemic highs.

Belly cargo capacity from passenger flights is a major contributor to the growth, with freighter capacity increasing only slightly.

Africa and the Middle East saw the strongest demand growth, while North America lagged behind.

It’s important to note that a few factors might influence this growth:

Slowing economic indicators such as the new export orders PMI remaining below the growth threshold.

Inflation rising in some regions.

Overall, the report highlights the air cargo industry’s resilience despite economic uncertainties.