IATA Ground Handling Conference 2025: industry leaders to gather in Nairobi

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is set to host the 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) from May 13 to 15, 2025, at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) in Nairobi, Kenya.

This premier annual event will bring together industry leaders from airlines, airports, ground service providers, and manufacturers to discuss and implement industry standards, policies, and procedures.

Conference Highlights:

Official Opening: The conference will commence with a welcome address by His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya, followed by keynotes from Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways, and Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security.

Plenary Sessions: Discussions will cover topics such as the state of aviation and economic outlook, a year-in-review of ground and baggage operations, and an executive roundtable on the growth of the ground handling services market.

Workshops and Training: Prior to the conference, on May 12, workshops will be held on subjects including the Incident Data Exchange Program and strategies for managing risks in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, training sessions like the SGHA-SLA and Effective Negotiation Behaviors course are scheduled from May 15 to 17. ?

Networking Opportunities: Attendees can engage in various networking events, including the Ground Handling Partnership Networking Cocktail on May 12 and the Welcome Cocktail on May 13.

For more information, visit: 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) – Nairobi, Kenya