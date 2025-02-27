Global air travel demand surges 10% in January 2025, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global passenger demand grew by 10% in January 2025 compared to the previous year, marking a strong start to the year. Capacity increased by 7.1%, and the load factor hit a record 82.1% for January.
Key Highlights
- International demand rose 12.4%, with Asia-Pacific airlines leading growth at 21.8%.
- Domestic demand increased 6.1%, driven by India (+17.1%), Japan (+12.1%), and China (+10.0%).
- All regions saw growth, with Asia-Pacific (16.1%) and Africa (15.0%) showing the highest increases.
- Latin America was the only region where load factors declined (-1.5 ppt).
IATA’s Willie Walsh attributed the surge to strong market confidence and passenger demand, despite ongoing supply chain challenges. Surveys indicate 94% of travellers plan to maintain or increase travel in 2025, reinforcing positive industry momentum.