Global air cargo demand declines slightly in February 2025, says IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported a 0.1% decline in global air cargo demand (CTK) in February 2025, marking the first drop since mid-2023. Capacity (ACTK) also decreased by 0.4%, with leap-year effects and shifting market conditions contributing to the slowdown.

Regional performance varied, with Latin America (+6.0%) and Asia-Pacific (+5.1%) showing growth, while the Middle East (-11.9%) and Africa (-5.7%) faced significant declines. The Trans-Pacific and Intra-Asia trade lanes remained strong, while Middle East–Europe and Africa–Asia routes saw steep declines.

IATA cited rising trade tensions, fluctuating fuel prices, and economic shifts as key factors affecting cargo markets. Despite the slight downturn, global trade and industrial production continue to expand, supporting long-term cargo demand.