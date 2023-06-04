Aviation leaders assemble in Istanbul for IATA’s 79th AGM

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is holding its 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul, Turkey. The event brings together leaders from the global aviation industry, including senior officials from IATA member airlines, government representatives, strategic partners, equipment suppliers, and media.

The AGM will focus on reviewing the industry’s recovery from COVID-19, discussing the path to a more sustainable future, exploring the role of technology in improving efficiency and retailing, and addressing common regulatory challenges.

The World Air Transport Summit will follow the AGM, featuring panel discussions and presentations on various topics, including industry challenges, sustainability, and operational recovery.

The event also includes the Diversity and Inclusion Awards, recognizing organizations and individuals contributing to the industry’s gender balance initiatives.

Istanbul, Turkey, is hosting the AGM for the second time, reflecting its growing importance in global aviation.