Amsterdam host city of next year’s IATA “Wings of Change Europe” event with KLM as host carrier

The fourth edition of the successful IATA Wings of Change Europe event will next year be held in Amsterdam with KLM as the host carrier. This was announced in Istanbul today. The two-day event will take place around the beginning of November and is expected to attract more than 400 invitees to discuss key themes for the airline industry, such as sustainability, diversity & inclusion, and infrastructure.

As a member of the IATA Board of Governors, KLM CEO Marjan Rintel is the voice of the Netherlands in this international trade association for the world’s airlines. Her position is important for KLM, considering the enormous challenges facing the sector. The IATA, representing around 290 airlines from 120 countries, aims to shape a safe, secure and sustainable air transport industry.

Amstelveen, 09 November 2022