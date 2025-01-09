Air cargo demand soars with 8.2% growth in November 2024

Global air cargo demand continued its upward trend in November 2024, marking the 16th consecutive month of growth, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Cargo tonne-kilometers (CTK), the standard measure of demand, rose by 8.2% compared to November 2023, with international CTK growth even higher at 9.5%. Meanwhile, capacity increased by 4.6%, falling short of demand growth, which pushed the global cargo load factor to 49.0%.

Asia-Pacific airlines led the charge with a 13.2% increase in demand, driven by strong intra-Asia and Asia-North America trade lanes. Latin American carriers also posted double-digit growth, while North America and Europe recorded more moderate gains of 6.9% and 5.6%, respectively. However, the Middle East saw slower demand growth at 3.6%, and Africa experienced a marginal decline of 0.7%, despite slight capacity increases in both regions. Trade lanes such as Asia-North America and Europe-Asia continued to thrive, supported by robust e-commerce demand and ocean shipping constraints.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, highlighted a favorable operating environment for air cargo, with lower fuel costs and yield growth of 7.8%. However, he cautioned against potential risks, including inflation, geopolitical tensions, and trade uncertainties, that could impact future performance. With the sector set to close 2024 on a strong note, the focus now shifts to maintaining momentum into 2025 amidst a complex economic landscape.