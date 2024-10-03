Air cargo demand sees ninth consecutive month of double-digit growth in August 2024, according to IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported strong growth in air cargo demand for August 2024, marking the ninth consecutive month of double-digit increases. Global demand, measured in cargo tonne-kilometers (CTKs), rose by 11.4% year-on-year, with international operations up by 12.4%.

Capacity also saw a notable increase, with available cargo tonne-kilometers (ACTKs) rising by 6.2% overall and 8.2% internationally, largely driven by increased belly cargo capacity linked to passenger travel.

Despite global trade stagnation and a mixed inflation picture, the air cargo sector saw robust performance. Yields climbed 11.7% from 2023 and 46% above pre-pandemic levels. E-commerce growth and maritime shipping constraints contributed to the strong demand.

Regional performance varied, with Asia-Pacific leading at 14.6% demand growth, while North America saw the lowest at 4.8%. Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa all posted significant year-on-year demand increases, ranging from 7.5% to 14.2%.

Key factors affecting the market include stable industrial production, slight declines in global trade, and varying inflation trends across major economies.