78th IATA Annual General Meeting to take place in Doha, Qatar, instead of Shanghai, China

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that the 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit will take place 19-21 June 2022 in Doha, Qatar, hosted by Qatar Airways. This will be the second time that the global gathering of aviation’s top leaders will be held in Qatar; the first being in 2014.

Originally, the 78th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit were planned for the same dates in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, hosted by China Eastern Airlines. The decision to change the venue reflects continuing COVID-19 related restrictions on travel to China.

“It is deeply disappointing that we are not able to meet in Shanghai as planned. In the meantime, we are pleased to be returning to the dynamic aviation hub of Doha and the warm hospitality for which Qatar Airways, our host airline, has become famous. This year’s AGM will be an important opportunity for aviation leaders to reflect on the shifting political, economic, and technological realities facing air travel as the industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gathers pace,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General.