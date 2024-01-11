FAA warns Boeing after Alaska Airlines incident: “This should have never happened and it cannot happen again.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has formally notified Boeing of an investigation into the Boeing 737-9 MAX. The investigation aims to determine whether Boeing failed to ensure that completed products conformed to the approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations.

The incident prompting this investigation involved an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-9 MAX, which lost a “plug” type passenger door and exhibited additional discrepancies (Loose bolts and poorly secured equipment found during Boeing 737 MAX 9 inspections). The FAA is emphasizing the need for Boeing’s manufacturing practices to comply with high safety standards, as the company is legally accountable for meeting these standards.

The letter notifying Boeing of the investigation is said to be attached, but specific details from the letter are not provided in the given information. The FAA’s focus is on ensuring the safety of the flying public, and the timeline for the return of the Boeing 737-9 MAX to service will be determined by safety considerations rather than speed.