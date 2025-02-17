Trump Administration fires nearly 300 FAA employees amid aviation safety concerns

The Trump administration has laid off nearly 300 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees, despite recent warnings about understaffing. The firings come just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision in Washington, D.C., killed 67 people.

The Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union condemned the decision, calling it “dangerous” and warning that it will further strain an already overburdened workforce. Those affected include maintenance mechanics, aviation safety assistants, and environmental protection specialists.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg questioned the move, demanding transparency on the layoffs. The Department of Transportation has yet to comment.