FAA requires secondary flight deck barrier for new aeroplanes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will require a secondary barrier on the flight deck of new commercial aeroplanes to ensure the safety of aircraft, flight crew and air passengers. The final rule mandating the additional barrier will protect flight decks from intrusion when the flight deck door is open.

“Every day, pilots and flight crews transport millions of Americans safely – and today we are taking another important step to make sure they have the physical protections they deserve,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Aircraft manufacturers are required to install secondary barriers on commercial aircraft produced after the rule goes into effect.

“No pilot should have to worry about an intrusion on the flight deck,” said Acting FAA Associate Administrator for Safety David Boulter.

The Biden-Harris Administration made this rule a priority in 2021. In 2022, the FAA proposed the rule after seeking recommendations from aircraft manufacturers and labour partners. The rule meets a requirement of the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act.

WASHINGTON, Wednesday, June 14, 2023