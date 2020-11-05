FAA lists Joe Biden’s home as ‘no-fly zone’ for security concerns

US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has put the residence of presidential candidate Joe Biden under a temporary flight restriction.

The ‘no-fly zone’ – which has a radius of one nautical mile – covers the airspace over Joe Biden house in Delaware and will last until 7 November.

The decision was announced through a Notice to Airmen and listed under ‘special security reasons’.

It could be interpreted in a way to increase security in the event of Biden winning the US elections.

TFR active over Wilmington DE. It's now "National Defense Airspace". pic.twitter.com/UYHBx4vuXl — Tyson Weihs (@tysonweihs) November 4, 2020