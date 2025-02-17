Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency team to visit FAA Command Center amid air traffic control reform plans

Elon Musk’s government downsizing team, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), will visit the FAA’s Air Traffic Control command center in Virginia on Monday as the Trump administration pushes for reforms.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the team aims to evaluate the current system and propose improvements.

The visit follows the recent firing of hundreds of FAA probationary employees, which unions warn will overburden an already understaffed workforce.

Musk insists the initiative is non-partisan and focused on safety. Some lawmakers, however, question his involvement due to SpaceX’s conflicts with the FAA. This month Senator Maria Cantwell called on Duffy to bar Musk from involvement in FAA air space reform, citing conflicts of interest and saying SpaceX was fined by the agency.

Meanwhile, senators are calling for increased FAA funding and staffing after a deadly air crash exposed ongoing safety concerns.