BREAKING: All flights across US grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration computer system glitch

According to several US media, all flights across the US have been grounded due to a computer system glitch at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a statement on Twitter, the FAA said: “The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.”

Cirium Data

A total of 21,464 flights are scheduled to depart airports in the US today (11 January)

Nearly 2.9 million seats are available on these departures, showing the extent of the disruption

American Airlines has the most departures from US airports today (4,819), followed by Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines.

Source: Cirium – www.cirium.com

