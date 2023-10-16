European Parliamentarians bound for Strasbourg accidentally arrive in Disneyland Paris

In a comical turn of events, hundreds of European Parliamentarians and their staff, en route to Strasbourg, found themselves mistakenly directed to Disneyland Paris instead. The train journey from Brussels to the European Parliament session in the eastern French city took an unexpected detour due to a signaling issue, as revealed by an insider.

The unintentional diversion sparked amusement among those on board. Samira Rafaela, a member of the European Parliament from D66, jokingly declared herself part of “Team Disneyland,” joined by her PvdA colleague, Mohammed Chahim. Adding to the humor, a German MEP emphasized that they were certainly not part of a Mickey Mouse parliament.

The European Parliament charters trains to facilitate the approximately monthly relocation to Strasbourg. The train can accommodate over 1100 people. While the EU Parliament is primarily located in Brussels, it convenes in Strasbourg for a week twelve times a year. This arrangement has faced criticism for years, with many questioning the practicality of such frequent relocations. However, France, as the host country, remains steadfast in retaining the Strasbourg location.

As the news of the unexpected detour circulated, the European Parliament declined to provide an official statement on the matter. The incident adds a lighthearted touch to the ongoing debate surrounding the dual locations of the European Parliament.