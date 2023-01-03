EU demands pre-departure coronavirus check for passengers from China entering Europe

To tackle the current coronavirus crisis in China, Europe has decided for a coordinated approach. During a Health Security Committee, held today, the decision was made to enforce a pre-departure test for travellers from China.

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides added on Twitter that the wastewater will also be closely monitored, and asked European countries to improve a stricter domestic surveillance.

Discussions will continue tomorrow, she added. The meetings have been called as China suddenly relaxed its strict zero-covid policy. The EU fears that Chinese travelers will bring new corona variants to which the current vaccines are not resistant. In addition, Europe doubts the reliability of the official corona figures from China.

The Chinese government has said that the new travel restrictions are “politically motivated” and opposes to the European prevention attempts.

??Increased domestic surveillance Discussion continues tomorrow in IPCR. ?? unity remains our strongest tool against COVID. — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) January 3, 2023