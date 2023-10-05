European Parliament advocates for standardization of cabin baggage rules

The European Parliament voted yesterday in favor of harmonizing rules regarding the size of carry-on luggage accepted in the cabin. However, the resolution passed is non-binding for airlines.

According to Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), the varying rules among airlines regarding permissible cabin baggage create hidden costs and make it more challenging for consumers to transparently compare prices. Both low-cost and traditional carriers implement different policies regarding the dimensions of carry-on baggage, including small animal carriers allowed in the cabin, leading to confusion.

For these reasons, MEPs are advocating for standardization of rules concerning the dimensions, weight, and type of both carry-on and checked baggage for airlines operating within the European Union. While this resolution from the European Parliament is non-binding, MEPs are urging the European Commission to enforce a ruling from the European Court of Justice. This ruling states that airlines should not charge an extra fee for carry-on baggage “provided that these bags meet reasonable weight and size requirements and comply with applicable safety standards.”

Additionally, MEPs are calling on the European Commission to address other prevalent hidden costs in air travel, such as fees related to seat allocation. The move towards standardized rules aims to simplify the travel experience for passengers and enhance transparency in pricing structures across various airlines.