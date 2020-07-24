The face mask becomes compulsory from 6 years old on European flights

During a videoconference meeting held on Thursday, the European Union transport ministers have reached an agreement on sanitary measures imposed on aeroplanes flying over the continent.

German Minister Andreas Scheuer, who chaired the meeting, announced that the wearing of a face mask will, in particular, be imposed from the age of six.

Other measures adopted during the videoconference include the obligation to disinfect aircraft more often, improve passenger information and enforce safety distances in airports, even if this causes long queues.