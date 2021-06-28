Europeans for Fair competition (E4FC) calls on the European Commission to safeguard fair competition in the EU-Qatar Air Transport Agreement

Today the Council of the EU adopted the signature of the comprehensive air transport agreement between the European Union and the State of Qatar.

Now that the agreement is signed, Europeans for Fair Competition (E4FC) would like to point out that the parties will need to deliver on the comprehensive fair competition provision, which includes commitments on transparency and allows for safeguard measures in case of breach. Therefore, E4FC calls on the Commission from the outset to take the necessary steps to ensure a proper and effective implementation of this provision and to safeguard fair competition.

E4FC nevertheless regrets that the agreement does not include comprehensive and binding environmental requirements that correspond to the Commission’s objectives set out in the European Green Deal and urges the Commission to rapidly enter into a dialogue with the State of Qatar to enhance these provisions accordingly.

E4FC also notes that the Member States adopted the signature of air transport agreements with Ukraine, Armenia and Tunisia that will allow for fair competition and robust regulatory convergence.

