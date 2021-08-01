Forest fires: EU mobilises firefighting planes to support Turkey

On 1 August, Turkey, ravaged by unprecedented forest fires, activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. In an immediate response, the European Commission has already helped mobilise 1 Canadair plane from Croatia and 2 Canadairs from Spain. These firefighting aeroplanes are part of rescEU, the European reserve of civil protection assets.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič said: “The EU stands in fulll solidarity with Turkey at this very difficult time. I thank all the countries which have offered help. Our thoughts are with the Turkish people who have lost their loved ones and with the brave first responders who are doing their best to battle the deadly fires. We stand ready to provide further assistance.”

The European Union’s 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in regular contact with the Turkish authorities to closely monitor the situation and channel the EU assistance.

Background

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism strengthens cooperation between the EU Member States and 6 Participating States in the field of civil protection, with a view to improving prevention, preparedness and response to disasters. When the scale of an emergency overwhelms the response capabilities of a country, it can request assistance via the Mechanism.

1 August 2021 Brussels