European Commission applauds Council’s decision to admit Bulgaria and Romania into Schengen area, commencing by air and by sea

The European Commission applauds the Council’s unanimous decision to welcome Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area, commencing with the elimination of controls at air and sea borders from March 2024. This milestone will bolster travel, trade, and tourism, fortifying the internal market. Discussions about lifting controls at land borders will proceed in 2024. The expanded Schengen zone is seen as a strength for the EU, both domestically and globally.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed this as a historic moment, emphasising the freedom for Bulgarian and Romanian citizens to traverse internal sea and air borders without controls starting in March. The Commission confirmed Bulgaria and Romania’s readiness for Schengen in 2011 and reaffirmed this through assessments in 2022 and 2023. Pilot projects commenced in 2023 to enhance external border management and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

The Schengen area, backed by enhanced security measures, a new governance model, and evaluation mechanisms, has evolved to receive Bulgaria and Romania. This enlargement reflects the trust and unity among Member States that underpin Schengen’s foundation and promises reinforced external border protection, streamlined business and personal interactions, and an expanded common area without internal border checks.

Further deliberations regarding lifting internal land border checks will continue in 2024, with an expected Council decision within a reasonable timeframe. Substantial financial support and Frontex assistance will aid Bulgaria and Romania in safeguarding the Union’s external borders, while successful pilot projects at these borders are slated for more permanent arrangements.

The Schengen area, initiated by five Member States in 1985, has grown over seven stages to encompass 27 countries and 4 million square kilometres. With Bulgaria and Romania, this area will expand to 4.5 million square kilometres and a population of 450 million. Schengen’s integration into the EU’s legal framework mandates all ready EU Member States to become full members, making Bulgaria and Romania’s accession a strengthening factor. Fact-finding missions reaffirmed their readiness for Schengen membership.