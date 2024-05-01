European Commission and consumer authorities combat misleading green claims by 20 airlines – A4E responds

In response to an alert from the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC), the European Commission and EU consumer authorities have initiated action against 20 airlines for potentially misleading green claims.

These claims include assertions that paying additional fees can offset CO2 emissions or support sustainable aviation fuels without clear justification. The authorities are concerned that such practices violate EU consumer law.

The airlines have been given 30 days to respond and propose corrective measures. If necessary steps aren’t taken, enforcement actions, including sanctions, may follow.

This initiative aims to ensure alignment of airline practices with EU consumer legislation and to combat greenwashing. It is part of broader efforts to empower consumers for the green transition and is supported by existing directives and proposed legislation targeting misleading environmental claims.

Airlines for Europe (A4E) responds to Commission’s action on greenwashing practices In response to the European Commission’s action on greenwashing practices, A4E acknowledges the importance of providing clear, transparent information regarding sustainability and efforts toward achieving net zero carbon emissions. They emphasise that such clarity benefits not only consumers but also regulators, fuel suppliers, NGOs, and other stakeholders involved in the transition. While acknowledging the proposed EU legislation on green claims aiming to establish a clear legal framework for sustainability communications across all sectors, A4E notes that current regulations vary significantly between countries and are still evolving. They highlight the aviation industry’s existing roadmap to net zero, called Destination 2050, which many airlines have already adopted interim targets verified by SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative). A4E expresses particular concern regarding the remarks on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and the requirement for a clear justification of its environmental impact. They point out that the EU has implemented an ambitious SAF mandate, supported and endorsed by the European Commission, and scientific evidence supports its role as a more sustainable alternative to regular jet fuel. Engaged in ongoing discussions facilitated by EU bodies, A4E aims to develop a common methodology for airlines to effectively communicate their sustainability efforts and progress.