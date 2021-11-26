European Commission adopts new EU Air Safety List (blacklist)

The European Commission updated the EU Air Safety List, which is the list of airlines that are subject to an operating ban or operational restrictions within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards. Ensuring the highest level of air safety for Europeans and all other passengers travelling to and within the European Union is at the very heart of the Commission’s aviation safety policy.

With today’s update, all airlines certified in Moldova have been removed from the EU Air Safety List, following improvements to aviation safety in the country. One Russian air carrier has however been added to the list, due to concerns about its ability to comply with international standards.

Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said: “Maintaining the highest level of safety for all air travellers and personnel is a top priority. The EU’s Air Safety List remains one of our most effective tools to achieve this. I am particularly glad that after two years of intense work, we are today able to remove all air carriers from Moldova from this list, opening the door for them to fly again to the EU. It shows that hard work and close cooperation pay off.”

The EU Air Safety List not only helps to maintain high levels of safety in the EU, but also helps affected airlines and countries to improve theirs. In addition, the EU Air Safety List has become a significant preventive tool, as it motivates countries to take early action before a ban becomes necessary.

Following today’s update, 97 airlines are banned from EU skies:

90 airlines certified in 15 states [Afghanistan, Angola (with the exception of 2 airlines), Armenia, Congo (Brazzaville), Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Libya, Nepal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Sierra Leone and Sudan] , due to inadequate safety oversight by the aviation authorities from these states;

, due to inadequate safety oversight by the aviation authorities from these states; Seven individual airlines, based on serious safety deficiencies identified: Avior Airlines (Venezuela), Blue Wing Airlines (Suriname), Iran Aseman Airlines (Iran), Iraqi Airways (Iraq), Med-View Airlines (Nigeria), Skol Airline LLC (Russia) and Air Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe).

An additional two airlines are subject to operational restrictions and can only fly to the EU with specific aircraft types: Iran Air (Iran) and Air Koryo (North Korea).

Background

Today’s updating of the EU Air Safety List is based on the unanimous opinion of aviation safety experts from the Member States who met on 9-11 November 2021 under the auspices of the EU Air Safety Committee, via videoconference. This Committee is chaired by the European Commission, with support from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The European Parliament’s Transport Committee also supports the update of the list. The assessment is made against international safety standards, and notably, the standards promulgated by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The Commission is constantly looking at ways to improve aviation safety, notably through collaborative efforts with aviation authorities worldwide.