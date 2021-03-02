Europe to introduce a Digital Green Pass, enabling Europeans to resume safe travel

This month, Europe will introduce a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen tweeted. The aim is to provide proof that a person has been vaccinated, to show test results for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet and some additional information on COVID-19.

“The Digital Green Pass should facilitate Europeans‘ lives. The aim is to gradually enable them to move safely in the European Union or abroad – for work or tourism,” von der Leyen added.

We'll present this month a legislative proposal for a Digital Green Pass. The aim is to provide: •Proof that a person has been vaccinated

•Results of tests for those who couldn’t get a vaccine yet

•Info on COVID19 recovery It will respect data protection, security & privacy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2021