EU updates air safety list: Air Tanzania banned, PIA cleared for EU operations

The European Commission has updated the EU Air Safety List, banning Air Tanzania from operating in EU airspace due to safety concerns identified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The airline was also denied Third Country Operator (TCO) authorisation.

In contrast, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has regained TCO authorisation following significant safety improvements since its suspension in 2020, allowing it to resume EU operations. Another Pakistani airline, Airblue Limited, has also received TCO approval.

Currently, 129 airlines are banned from EU skies, including 100 airlines from 15 states with insufficient aviation oversight, 22 airlines from Russia, and 7 others due to critical safety deficiencies. Two airlines, Iran Air and Air Koryo, face operational restrictions and are permitted to fly only specific aircraft types to the EU.

This decision reflects the EU’s commitment to maintaining rigorous international aviation safety standards.