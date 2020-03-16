[Coronavirus] European Union bans all non-essential travel into Europe for the next 30 days

The European Union (EU) will take additional measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, President Ursula Von Der Leyen said during a press video. First, the EU will install “green lanes/fast lanes”: priority should be given to essential transports like medical goods, perishable good, food and emergency services.

Second, the EU will ban all non-essential travel into Europe for the next 30 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Schengen travel area – including the non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland – will not be affected by the rules, as well as the United Kingdom, who left the EU in January.

Visitors from non-EU states will not be allowed to enter the region unless they are long-term residents of the EU, family members of EU nationals, diplomats, cross-border commuters, or essential workers like doctors, nurses, and researchers.

