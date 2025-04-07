ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation and regional communities

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is calling on EU and US leaders to de-escalate trade tensions threatening the aviation industry. ERA warns that new tariffs on aircraft and parts would disrupt the highly integrated transatlantic aviation market, increase costs, slow fleet modernisation, and harm regional connectivity.

The association stresses that aviation is vital for economic growth and local access to services in both Europe and the US, especially in vulnerable regional areas.

ERA’s Director General Montserrat Barriga urges policymakers to avoid trade barriers and maintain a stable, open aviation sector to support communities and long-term global cooperation.