ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation and regional communities

By
André Orban
-
0
0

The European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is calling on EU and US leaders to de-escalate trade tensions threatening the aviation industry. ERA warns that new tariffs on aircraft and parts would disrupt the highly integrated transatlantic aviation market, increase costs, slow fleet modernisation, and harm regional connectivity.

ERA’s Director General Montserrat Barriga

The association stresses that aviation is vital for economic growth and local access to services in both Europe and the US, especially in vulnerable regional areas.

ERA’s Director General Montserrat Barriga urges policymakers to avoid trade barriers and maintain a stable, open aviation sector to support communities and long-term global cooperation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.