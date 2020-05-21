ERA backs and welcomes EASA guidelines in road to recovery

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) fully supports the guidance set by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) which will provide a consistent approach for airlines to safely return to operation.

Many of the association’s recommendations have been included in this guidance, addressing all phases of the travel experience in order to rebuild passenger’s confidence in the industry.

EASA, in conjunction with the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), has published a set of guidelines for the management of airline passengers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes following the recommendations that ERA promoted through its recent Policy Asks document, many of which have been taken into consideration. Measures that are financially, operationally and logistically viable include: the wearing of face masks by all passengers and staff; highlighting the benefits of High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters; actioning health questionnaires prior to the airport; and allowing the middle seat to remain available for use.

Whilst the overall responsibility for public health measures remain with the state, it is hoped these guidelines – aimed at supporting airlines, airport operators and national aviation authorities – will provide a common baseline that can be universally adopted across the EU and beyond, reducing the complexity of fragmented operations and additional burden for airlines and airports.

Montserrat Barriga, ERA Director General, says: “ERA recently called for a harmonised approach to safely reconnect and reunite Europe by air travel. I am hopeful that EASA’s new guidelines will provide this much-needed coordination amongst the industry and allow us to return to operation in a safe and aligned manner. I am pleased to say many of the measures suggested are in line with ERA’s recommendations and believe these practical actions will provide travellers with confidence to start flying again as soon as possible.”

