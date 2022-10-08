Aircraft manufacturer Boeing joins the European Regions Airline Association (ERA)

European Regions Airline Association (ERA) is pleased to announce Boeing Commercial Airplanes as its latest member.

ERA’s strong membership includes the entire spectrum of companies in the aviation ecosystem with more than 200 businesses, including 56 airlines.

Boeing is the world’s largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defence, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. Boeing Commercial Airplanes, a business unit of The Boeing Company, is committed to being the leader in commercial aviation by building aeroplanes that deliver superior design, efficiency and value to customers around the world.

Montserrat Barriga, Director General, ERA said: “ERA is delighted to welcome the renowned manufacturer Boeing into membership. With more than 100 years of experience, the company brings a long and successful legacy, increasing the robustness of the association’s expanding membership and further strengthening the value that ERA provides.”

Richard Wynne, Managing Director Marketing, Europe at Boeing Commercial Airplanes said: “ERA plays a critical role in supporting the European aviation ecosystem and the diverse set of companies within it. We are delighted to join the organisation and its members and look forward to playing a role in helping to promote the interests of regional aviation in Europe.”

ERA is the only European trade body to include the full range of companies involved in European aviation, including airlines, airports, manufacturers, suppliers and aviation service providers. Boeing brings the number of ERA member manufacturers to 13, further strengthening ERA’s united voice and combined efforts for the sake of the European aviation industry.

7 October 2022