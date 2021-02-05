EBAA & NBAA cancel EBACE2021 exhibition and plan for virtual programming during EBACE week 

Due to the global COVID-19 crisis, the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) announced the cancellation of the 2021 European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition 2021 (EBACE2021), while making plans for new, virtual EBACE programming from May 18-20, the previously planned dates for EBACE2021.

The two associations added that they will seek other opportunities to jointly promote business aviation excellence throughout the coming year.

“This continues to be a very challenging situation, and the health and well-being of our attendees and exhibitors remains our highest priority,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

“Although vaccination programs are ramping up, we are still in unchartered waters,” said EBAA Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan. “We felt that, in May 2021, the safety of our exhibitors and attendees could not be guaranteed in the traditional EBACE format.”

The associations will provide details regarding the new EBACE programming that will gather the industry around compelling speakers and valuable content.

Exhibitors already signed up for participation in EBACE2021 will hear shortly from the EBACE exhibits team.

4 February 2021, Brussels, Belgium/ Washington, DC