Sukhoi Superjet 100 and Beriev Be-200 lose European approval, MC-21 does not get one

The European aviation authority EASA suspends the certification of Russian models and no longer wants to accept new applications for the time being, writes German aviation portal aeroTELEGRAPH.

In addition to previous sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine (Russian airlines can no longer buy or lease aircraft or use maintenance services from western countries, whose airspace has been closed to them), EASA said on 14 March that it had suspended its certifications for Russian aircraft, parts and simulators.

The authority published a list of the affected companies and aircraft. These include the Sukhoi Superjet 100, the Tupolev Tu-204-120 and the Beriev Be-220-ES-E fire-fighting aircraft, among many others. However, none of these aircraft is currently used in the European Union, although some CityJet SSJ100s have once flown for Brussels Airlines.