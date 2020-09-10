European Safety Agency performs Boeing 737 MAX test flights

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has been working steadily, in close cooperation with the FAA and Boeing, to return the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service as soon as possible, but only once it is convinced it is safe.

EASA has been working with the FAA and Boeing to schedule its flight tests, a process which has been hindered by COVID-19 travel restrictions between Europe and the United States.

From this week, EASA is performing flight test in Vancouver, Canada. While Boeing still has some final actions to close off, EASA judged that the overall maturity of the re-design process was sufficient to proceed to flight tests. These are a prerequisite for the European agency to approve the aircraft’s new design.

Early September, simulator tests took place in London Gatwick, United Kingdom. The Joint Operations Evaluation Board (JOEB), will also take place in Gatwick, in the week beginning September 14, 2020.