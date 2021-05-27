European Safety Agency issues special bulletin on operations in Belarus airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a Safety Information Bulletin (SIB) with respect to operations in Belarus airspace, following the incident involving Ryanair flight FR4978 on May 23, 2021.

The SIB recommends that operators with their principal place of business in one of the EASA member states should avoid operations in FIR Minsk, unless such operations are deemed necessary for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances.

Third Country Operators authorised by EASA are also advised, when conducting operations to, from and within the EU, to avoid operations in that airspace unless such operations are deemed necessary for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances.

EASA had contacted the national aviation authorities of the member states on Sunday to raise awareness of the situation. The national authorities were recommended to pass this information on to their airlines, for inclusion in each airline’s own risk assessment process.