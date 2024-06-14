FAA and EASA commit to enhanced collaboration for future aviation challenges

On June 13, 2024, at the International Aviation Safety Conference in Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) pledged to strengthen their cooperation to address the rapidly evolving aviation industry and future technological advancements.

FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker and EASA Executive Director Florian Guillermet emphasised the need for a unified strategic approach to ensure safety and modernisation. They highlighted the urgency of new technologies for sustainability and the rapid emergence of innovations like artificial intelligence, alongside a generational workforce shift.

Key commitments include:

Enhancing cooperative efforts and information exchange on safety oversight.

Leveraging the US-EU Aviation Safety Agreement to reduce duplication and take a risk-based approach.

Collaborating on certification activities and operational frameworks for new technologies.

Promoting sustainability, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) development.

Addressing systemic safety risks and emerging challenges such as cybersecurity and GPS/GNSS interference.

The conference, attended by around 400 senior aviation professionals, underscores the importance of international regulatory collaboration to keep pace with industry changes. The next conference will be held in Cologne from June 10-12, 2025.