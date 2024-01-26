EASA to inform air passengers on the environmental impact of their flight

EASA introduces environmental labelling scheme for air passenger information

Starting in 2025, European air passengers booking flights online will be provided standardised information on the “carbon footprint” and “carbon efficiency” of flights, thanks to the Environmental Labelling Scheme led by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

This initiative aims to offer passengers reliable and harmonised environmental information, calculated using actual historical data provided by airlines. The voluntary scheme promotes fair competition, transparency, and sustainability, allowing passengers to make informed, environmentally conscious choices when booking flights.

Airlines participating in the scheme will submit flight data to EASA, and the information will be displayed in their booking systems. EASA is initiating an early adopters’ plan to guide interested airlines through the process.