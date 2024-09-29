EASA recommends avoiding airspace over Israel and Lebanon until 31 October

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in collaboration with the European Commission, has issued Conflict Zone Information Bulletins (CZIBs) advising airlines to avoid flying over the airspaces of Israel and Lebanon due to heightened military activity.

This decision follows a recent surge in military exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah, resulting in intensified air strikes and a deteriorating security situation. Given the increased risks, EASA strongly recommends that no flights operate within the affected airspaces, regardless of altitude, until October 31, 2024. The advisory is subject to ongoing review and may be revised or withdrawn earlier based on future assessments.

EASA will continue to closely monitor developments in the region, assessing whether risks for EU aircraft operators increase or decrease as the situation evolves.