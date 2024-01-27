EASA and IATA join forces to safeguard aviation against GNSS spoofing and jamming threats

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) have collaboratively addressed the growing threat of GNSS spoofing and jamming through a joint workshop.

Recognising the significant safety challenges posed by interference with satellite-based services, the workshop concluded that immediate sharing of incident information and remedies is crucial.

EASA’s Acting Executive Director, Luc Tytgat, emphasised the need for short-, medium-, and long-term measures, including adapting certification requirements and active involvement in future satellite navigation system designs.

The workshop’s agreed-upon measures include reporting and sharing GNSS interference event data, guidance from aircraft manufacturers, alerting stakeholders about attacks, and ensuring a Minimum Operational Network of traditional navigation aids as a backup for GNSS navigation. GNSS disruptions, involving jamming and spoofing, have increased in Eastern Europe and the Middle East, prompting the need for coordinated efforts to counter these cybersecurity threats in aviation.

The workshop saw participation from over 120 industry representatives, fostering a collective understanding of the urgency in addressing this issue.