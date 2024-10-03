EASA advises airlines to avoid Iranian airspace amid rising tensions in the Middle East

On October 2, 2024, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB) advising airlines to avoid Iranian airspace. This decision comes in response to escalating tensions in the region following the Iranian attack against Israel on October 1, 2024, and Israel’s subsequent announcement of its intention to retaliate.

The bulletin specifically recommends that operators refrain from flying in Iranian airspace at all flight levels due to the heightened risk. The CZIB will remain in effect until October 31, 2024, but may be updated or withdrawn earlier depending on the evolving security situation.

EASA, in cooperation with the European Commission, will continue to closely monitor developments in the region, assessing the level of risk for European Union aircraft operators. The decision to issue the CZIB highlights EASA’s commitment to ensuring the safety of air traffic and protecting passengers and crew in the face of volatile geopolitical events.

In consultation with the @EU_Commission, #EASA has issued a Conflict Zone Information Bulletin recommending operators not to perform flights in the airspace of Iran at all flight levels. EASA will continue to monitor the situation closely.https://t.co/9jQCKhnQaG — EASA (@EASA) October 2, 2024