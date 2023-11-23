EU Court definitively dismisses the appeals brought by Ryanair concerning the support measures put in place by France and Sweden in the spring of 2020

The EU Court of Justice has definitively rejected Ryanair’s appeals against France and Sweden’s Covid-19 support measures, dismissing challenges concerning aid provided to airlines during the pandemic.

France’s deferral of aviation taxes and Sweden’s loan guarantee scheme, both aimed at supporting airlines holding national licences, were initially approved by the European Commission. The General Court upheld the decisions, finding the measures compliant with EU law.

Ryanair appealed these rulings, but the Court of Justice has now upheld the previous judgments, emphasising that aid cannot be deemed incompatible with the internal market solely based on selectivity or competition concerns. This confirms the legality of the support measures implemented by France and Sweden during the Covid-19 crisis.