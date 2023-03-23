Ourania Georgoutsakou appointed Managing Director of Airlines for Europe

Airlines for Europe (A4E), Europe’s largest airline trade association, is delighted to announce that Ourania Georgoutsakou has been appointed as its new Managing Director. Ms Georgoutsakou has over two decades of policy and public affairs experience in trade and representative associations and joins from Lighting Europe where she has been Secretary General since 2017. She will take up her new role in June and will succeed Thomas Reynaert who left the association in February having served as A4E’s founding Managing Director since 2016.

A4E Chair and Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said, “We are delighted to welcome Ourania to A4E as our new Managing Director. Her proven expertise and leadership will be critical to A4E. She brings a compelling track record of lobbying in Brussels that will be invaluable to our association as we continue to advocate for airline competitiveness for the benefit of travellers across Europe, while driving our decarbonisation.”

Ourania Georgoutsakou added, “I am extremely pleased to be taking up this role at such a critical time for the European airline sector. I’m excited to be representing an industry which connects people across Europe and the world, representing airlines which carry over 600 million customers annually. I look forward to working with A4E’s members to not only help the industry thrive now but also pave the way towards more sustainable skies for passengers and for Europe in the coming years.”

Brussels, 23 March 2023