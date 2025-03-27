Europe’s airlines urge policymakers to boost competitiveness and connectivity

CEOs from 17 major European airlines are calling on policymakers to take urgent action to protect the competitiveness of the aviation sector. A new report by Steer Economics, commissioned by Airlines for Europe (A4E), highlights that regulatory costs for airlines have tripled over the past decade to €15 billion in 2024, with projections reaching €27.5 billion by 2030.

At the A4E Summit in Brussels, industry leaders outlined key demands:

Support the transition to net zero by lowering Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) costs and ensuring a fair carbon pricing system.

Revise EU261 passenger rights to create balanced and cost-neutral regulations.

Prevent excessive aviation taxes that undermine competitiveness.

Reform air traffic management to reduce delays and emissions.

New A4E Chairman Benjamin Smith (CEO, Air France-KLM) emphasised the need for collaboration with policymakers to ensure a competitive, sustainable, and globally viable European aviation sector. He said, “The aviation industry is determined to work with policymakers in order to come up with concrete solutions to increase the competitiveness of European airlines, create a level playing field with non-EU competitors and decarbonise our sector. These are all intertwined challenges, key to Europe’s sovereignty, that must be addressed collectively. Neglecting even one aspect will undermine the success of the others.”