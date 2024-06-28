Eurocontrol report: 2023 marks one of the worst years for airspace-related delays in two decades

The recently released Performance Review Report (PRR) from Eurocontrol reveals that 2023 was one of the worst years for airspace-related delays in the past two decades, significantly affecting airlines and passengers across Europe. The report indicates that over a quarter of flights failed to arrive within 15 minutes of their scheduled time.

Key Findings from the Report

En-route ATFM Delays : The en-route Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) delays in 2023 were the second highest in 20 years, surpassing the delays recorded in 2019 despite lower air traffic levels. Total ATFM delays reached 18.1 million minutes, equivalent to 301,000 hours or 12,569 days of delays.

: The en-route Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) delays in 2023 were the second highest in 20 years, surpassing the delays recorded in 2019 despite lower air traffic levels. Total ATFM delays reached 18.1 million minutes, equivalent to 301,000 hours or 12,569 days of delays. Inflexibility of ATM Industry : The report underscores the rigidity and inflexibility of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry as a significant contributor to the delays. Insufficient capacity planning and inadequate recruitment of air traffic controllers exacerbate the problem.

: The report underscores the rigidity and inflexibility of the European Air Traffic Management (ATM) industry as a significant contributor to the delays. Insufficient capacity planning and inadequate recruitment of air traffic controllers exacerbate the problem. Future Capacity Concerns: Capacity plans for the remainder of 2024 and the next half-decade indicate persistent insufficiency, suggesting that delays are unlikely to decrease significantly. This is particularly alarming as European airspace approaches or exceeds 2019 traffic levels during the summer of 2024.

Criticism of RP4 Targets

The proposed RP4 targets for 2025 to 2029 have been deemed disappointing by industry stakeholders. Ourania Georgoutsakou, Managing Director of Airlines for Europe (A4E), criticised the lack of ambition in these targets, calling for a comprehensive rethink of airspace management to meet performance goals.

Comments from Industry Leaders

Ourania Georgoutsakou, Managing Director of A4E:

“Airspace is critical infrastructure for Europe, and the latest performance review report from Eurocontrol shows that it is creaking at the seams. Over one in four flights had delays greater than fifteen minutes in 2023, which is simply unacceptable for airlines and their passengers. While aircraft navigation technology has advanced significantly, airlines are forced to navigate through an outdated and congested airspace system. Europe needs a smooth and efficient highway in the air.”

Georgoutsakou continued, “The published targets for airspace performance, known as RP4 targets, are highly disappointing and lack the ambition needed to reduce delays and help airlines maintain high-quality service. As we approach the peak summer travel period, we urge Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) to maximise their efforts to provide the necessary capacity to minimise delays and ensure a smooth travel experience for all.”

Moving Forward

The findings highlight the urgent need for reforms in Europe’s air traffic management systems to address capacity issues and reduce delays. Stakeholders are calling for improved recruitment and training of air traffic controllers, better capacity planning, and more ambitious performance targets to enhance the efficiency and reliability of European airspace.

The ongoing issues underscore the importance of investing in modernising air traffic management infrastructure to meet current and future demands, ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers and operational efficiency for airlines.