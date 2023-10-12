EU airspace capacity struggles as flight delays soar by over 400%

A recent report from the Single European Sky’s Performance Review Body (PRB) reveals a concerning 400% increase in the average delay per flight in the EU due to inadequate airspace capacity.

EU member states have consistently failed to meet performance targets for European airspace, leading to a persistent issue that impacts airline operations and causes unnecessary inconvenience to passengers. The PRB emphasises the need for immediate action to bridge the growing gap between airspace demand and capacity, particularly as strong traffic numbers and passenger demand continue.

Airlines for Europe (A4E) Managing Director Ourania Georgoutsakou highlights the urgency for bolstering airspace capacity, operational reforms, and environmental improvements to enhance the passenger experience and airline efficiency.