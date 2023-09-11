Belgian Laurent Donceel appointed Deputy Managing Director at Airlines for Europe (A4E)

Airlines for Europe (A4E) is thrilled to announce Laurent Donceel’s appointment as Deputy Managing Director. Since joining A4E in 2016, Laurent has been a cornerstone of its team and has played an important role in its development into Europe’s leading airline trade association.

As Deputy Managing Director, Laurent will offer strategic guidance to A4E’s Executive Committee and partner with Managing Director Ourania Georgoutsakou to further build on A4E’s seven-year legacy of success and enhance its presence and voice. He will continue to lead on sustainability topics as A4E’s members continue to accelerate their efforts to achieve Net Zero emissions as part of the Destination 2050 initiative.

Commenting on the appointment, Ourania Georgoutsakou said,

“I’m delighted to have been able to make this appointment. Laurent’s invaluable experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in helping A4E continue to achieve success. I’m pleased that he will maintain his leadership on sustainability issues and will be instrumental in our work with policymakers as the Fit for 55 sustainability package is implemented. He will also continue to collaborate with our members as they ramp up their work to implement the Destination 2050 roadmap to Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

On his new role, Laurent Donceel said,

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing firsthand how A4E has grown into Europe’s leading airline trade association and I’m excited about this new chapter in its development. I look forward to taking on more responsibility for A4E’s strategic direction and, together with Managing Director Ourania and the wider A4E team, I’m confident that we can continue to be a strong and respected advocate for our members in Brussels and across Europe.”

Brussels, 11 September 2023