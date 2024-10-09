Airlines for Europe study exposes unfair practices and high prices from online ticket intermediaries

A new study by Airlines for Europe (A4E) reveals significant market concentration and unfair practices among Online Travel Agents (OTAs) and Meta Search Engines in the airline ticket distribution sector.

The report, conducted by Syntesia, shows that OTAs often charge consumers up to 25% more for the same flight itineraries compared to direct bookings with airlines. Hidden fees, mark-ups, and selling free services like SMS updates at a cost are common.

The study also highlights that just two OTAs control 50% of the European market, while three Global Distribution Systems (GDS) dominate 95% of their market, with one company controlling up to 65% in Western Europe.

A4E calls for stricter consumer protection measures and transparency to ensure fairness for travellers, especially with the EU’s new passenger rights legislation in view.