Airlines for Europe appreciates that French ATC strike is called off, but wants concrete action

Calling off French ATC strike is only a temporary reprieve unless concrete action is taken

Thousands of rugby fans are breathing a little easier after French air traffic control (ATC) workers called off their strike that was planned for today. This would have been the 38th strike day by French ATC workers which is more than the total combined number of strike days in the rest of Europe.

While it is a welcome development that French ATC has headed to the negotiation room over the picket line, this is only a temporary reprieve unless concrete measures are put in place to manage the impact of ATC strikes in Europe.

A4E respects the right to strike but given the level of disruption experienced this year, it has presented a series of actions that would ensure European passengers can continue to fly freely including the protection of overflights, while also ensuring this is not at the expense of departures and arrivals in the country where the strike originates. This temporary reprieve highlights shows how measures such as a 21-day advance notification of strike action and mandatory arbitration can have a positive impact for passengers.

So far this year, ATC strikes have resulted in over 4,000 flight cancellations, over a million minutes worth of flight delays and ruined the plans of hundreds of thousands of passengers.

Ourania Georgoutsakou, Managing Director of A4E, said, “Airlines and passengers are breathing a collective sigh of relief with the postponement of the latest ATC strike in France. Not only would this have created chaos for thousands of rugby fans during its global showpiece, but it would also have led to disruption right across Europe.”

“While we commend French ATC workers for entering negotiations rather than the picket lines, both the EU and national governments need to ensure this is not an exception but the norm when it comes to ATC strikes in Europe. A4E has set out measures to do so and these should be implemented without delay.”

Brussels, 15 September 2023

In its call for action, A4E outlines how European passengers’ right to travel can be better protected while also ensuring the right to strike is fully respected. A4E is calling for:

Mandatory arbitration before ATC unions can threaten strike action

A 21-day advance notification of strike action

Providing a 72h advance individual notification of participation in industrial action

Protection of overflights, while ensuring this is not at the expense of departures and arrivals in the country where the strike originates

Right of redress with Air Navigation Service Providers for the impact of disruption