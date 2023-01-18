Airlines for Europe (A4E) welcomes new members Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney

A4E, Europe’s largest airline trade association, continues to grow with the addition of leading aerospace technology companies, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, as premium associate members. Both part of Raytheon Technologies, Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney are respectively amongst the world’s leading producers of aerospace systems and aircraft engines. The two companies employ over 20,000 high-skilled personnel across fourteen European countries, providing engineering design, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities as well as life cycle support services for most of Europe’s airlines.

“Joining A4E will further allow Collins Aerospace to collaborate with our customers and partners in Europe to achieve our ambition of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 for aviation”, said LeAnn Ridgeway, Chief Sustainability Officer, Collins Aerospace. “Collins Aerospace is in the unique position to jointly develop systems and technology solutions that will minimise the environmental footprint over the life cycle of the aircraft by reducing weight, optimising fuel, energy and operational efficiency as well as reducing noise.”

“We look forward to working with A4E and its members to advocate for the economic benefits and sustainable growth of the aviation sector in Europe,” said Graham Webb, Chief Sustainability Officer, Pratt & Whitney. “We are focused on continually developing our aircraft propulsion technologies and supporting greater use of sustainable aviation fuels, including for our Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine, which since 2016 has enabled airlines in Europe to save more than a billion litres of fuel and two million metric tonnes of CO 2 emissions.”

Welcoming the new members, Thomas Reynaert, Managing Director of A4E said, “I’m delighted to welcome two of the world’s leading aerospace technology companies as members of A4E. This further strengthens the voice for aviation in Brussels and EU member states. Combined with our sixteen airline members, four existing manufacturing members and four associate members, it further enhances the knowledge and expertise A4E brings to the table as we continue our advocacy for a strong and sustainable European aviation industry.”

Brussels, 18 January 2023