A4E calls on all players in European aviation to learn the lessons of 2022 to prevent a repeat of the summer chaos

Airlines for Europe (A4E) is calling on all players in European aviation to step up and meet their responsibilities to ensure the mistakes of the past summer are not repeated.

Speaking today at the Eurocontrol Conference entitled “Where to Next for European Aviation?”, Managing Director Thomas Reynaert will highlight the challenges in ramping up capacity in the airline industry after nearly two years of relative inactivity and how airlines have been working tirelessly to overcome them. He will note however that airlines are highly dependent on a complex infrastructure that has failed to operate the way it should this summer.

From insufficient staffing at airport security, to slow border control and ATC strikes, Summer 2022 was filled with obstacles for airlines as they continue to recover from the devasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of particular concern is the continued requests at short notice from some major European airports for airlines to reduce capacity due to their inability to cope with the quick uptick in passenger demand.

Speaking on a panel entitled Avoiding the chaos of 2022, Reynaert will say that:

“Airlines are dependent a whole host of services to bring passengers from A to B on time. Too often over the summer, airlines have had additional challenges arise because of failings at airports, insufficient staff at ground handlers and ATC strikes. Often these issues arise at very short notice, making it difficult for airlines to adapt.”

“Airlines do not operate in a vacuum. We, therefore, need a joint approach that ensures all of us in the European aviation industry work as closely as possible to avoid reductions in capacity – especially at short notice. Airlines are working tirelessly to meet passenger demand and ensure flights depart and arrive on time. A4E and its members have been in close contact with its airport partners, suppliers, the European Commission and national governments to proactively address the challenges of the Summer. We expect others to continue to engage positively and proactively as well to ensure we do not see the chaos of Summer 2022 repeated.”

Brussels, 04 October 2022