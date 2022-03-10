U.S. administration extends mask mandate for transportation

The Biden administration announced that the federal transportation mask mandate, which was set to expire on March 18, will be extended to April 18. According to an administration official, the policy will be continuously reviewed over the next month.

CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the official said.

Source: Airlines for America

